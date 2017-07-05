Two pedestrians seriously injured in Port Alberni crash

Two pedestrians were seriously injured after being hit by a truck at the intersection of Maitland Street and Eighth Avenue at about 9 p.m. Sunday night.

The driver remained on scene with his vehicle, according to a Port Alberni RCMP spokesperson.

The pedestrians, a father and daughter, suffered extensive injuries and were transported to the hospital where they underwent medical treatment, according to an RCMP spokesperson. No ages for the pedestrians were given.

The RCMP could not confirm whether both were airlifted to hospitals outside of Port Alberni, although an air ambulance did arrive and depart West Coast General Hospital late Sunday night.

Police have commenced a Criminal Code investigation and charges are being considered against the driver of the vehicle, who police declined to name. The vehicle is described as a white GMC Canyon pickup truck.

Port Alberni RCMP wish to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the vehicle being operated prior to the collision as well as anyone who may have witnessed the actual collision. Witnesses are requested to contact Const. Simon Gallimore by calling the Port Alberni detachment at 250-723-2424.

