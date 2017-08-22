UPDATE: Five people taken to hospital after crash at Enterprise Way in Nanaimo

Car and pickup truck involved in accident along old Island Highway on Tuesday afternoon

Crews clear the scene of a two-vehicle crash at Enterprise Way and the old Island Highway on Tuesday afternoon. (CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin)

A driver had to be extricated from his car with the Jaws of Life following a collision on Tuesday (Aug. 22) afternoon.

The crash happened at about 3 p.m. at the intersection of Enterprise Way and the Island Highway. Police, Nanaimo Fire Rescue and B.C. Ambulance personnel responded to the scene.

The driver of a Honda Civic had to be extricated from his car. The other vehicle involved in the accident was a Dodge pickup truck.

According to Nanaimo RCMP, five patients, including two adults and one child in the Honda and a female driver and her male passenger in the Dodge, were taken to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital with undetermined injuries.

Traffic was backed up in all directions until the scene was cleared at about 4 p.m.

The accident remains under investigation.