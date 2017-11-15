UPDATE: Police investigating possible altercation at Nanaimo motel

Nanaimo RCMP and first responders are on the scene of the Port-O-Call Inns and Suites

Multiple police and other emergency service members responded to the Port O Call Inn and Suites in Nanaimo Wednesday where police had three rooms behind police tape. (CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin)

One man was stabbed during an altercation at a Nanaimo motel.

The incident happened at the Port O Call Inns and Suites, at the corner of Terminal Avenue and Townsite Road in Nanaimo at about 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Police, Nanaimo Fire Rescue and B.C. Ambulance crews rushed to the scene, where three of the motel’s second-floor rooms were behind police tape.

According to Nanaimo RCMP, a 55-year-old man received non-life threatening injuries in the altercation when he was allegedly stabbed by a 44-year-old woman who fled the scene before police arrived on scene.

Police received multiple 911 calls from witnesses who reported an altercation in one of the rooms of the motel.

Upon arrival police found the male victim bleeding from an upper-body injury.

Fire and ambulance crews were held back until police ensured the scene was safe. Once cleared, fire and ambulance personnel entered at least one of the rooms and stayed for only a few moments before leaving.

According to police, the victim was treated by paramedics at the scene and transported to hospital for treatment and was later released.

Investigators have determined the two parties involved are known to each other and police do not believe there is any risk to the public.

Several rooms at the motel were secured by investigators as they awaited search warrants to enter and retrieve any evidence related to the incident.

The female suspect was arrested for alleged aggravated assault shortly after 5 p.m. and was held in custody overnight. She is scheduled to appear in Nanaimo provincial court today, Nov. 16.

#Nanaimo #RCMP #NanaimoFireRescue Multiple emergency services now on scene and departing Port O Call Motel. Police remaining on scene. pic.twitter.com/g5BJclBB87 — Nanaimo Bulletin (@NanaimoBulletin) November 15, 2017





