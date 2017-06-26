Port Alberni breaks temperature records

It was the hottest spot on Vancouver Island and saw record-breaking temperatures reach above 30 degrees

Locations like Golden Ears Provincial Park in Maple Ridge heated up for the first weekend of summer. (Black Press)

This weekend was the first official weekend of summer in B.C. and scorching temperatures across the province reflected that.

Port Alberni was the hottest spot on Vancouver Island with temperatures reaching 34.7 degrees Celsius, beating daily records for June 25.

At 38 degrees Celcious, Ashcroft was not only the hottest spot in B.C. but the hottest spot nation-wide. Lytton Climate came in a close second at 37.7 degrees Celsius, with Lillooet a close second at 37 degrees Celsius, narrowly beating out Lytton at 36.9 degrees Celsius.

The Lower Mainland didn’t escape the heat either with Pitt Meadows hitting 33.7 degrees and Agassiz hitting 32 degrees and the mercury at Vancouver Harbour climbed to a 28 degrees. The interior stayed hot as well with Summerland reaching 35.9 degrees Celsius and Williams Lake at 33.6 degrees.

See where temperature broke records in B.C. this Saturday:

