Upgrades now in place along Sea to Sky Highway

The highway from Metro Vancouver to Whistler sees more than 29,000 vehicle trips every day

As we heading into winter, the B.C. government is hoping a number of upgrades will keep the Sea to Sky Highway safer and more efficient for drivers.

The province has spent $1.1 million on improvements this year, including the replacement of landscaped median with a concrete median between Lions Bay Avenue and Brunwisck Beach Road, and a one-kilometre shoulder widening at Britannia Hill in the Squamish area.

Closer to Squamish, a new flashing warning light at the Mamquam Forest Service Road has been installed to warn traffic when a logging truck will be accessing the highway, making it safer for the trucks to merge.

In the Pemberton area at Nairn Falls Provincial Park, the province has started the Nairn Falls hill shoulder stabilization project, which involves the excavation and rebuilding of highway shoulders to improve safety for cyclists.

An average of 19,000 vehicle trips are made each day through Lions Bay and Squamish on the Sea to Sky, with a daily average of 10,000 vehicle trips are made through Whistler.