The sun is expected to continue to shine on the economy of Vancouver Island according to a report released today by the Vancouver Island Economic Alliance, but perhaps not as brightly as last year. John McKinley/VI Free Daily

Economic summit says Vancouver Island economy remains rosy

But there are warning signs, according to a report by the Vancouver Island Economic Alliance

The economic prospects of Vancouver Island are looking pretty good at the moment.

Just not quite as good as they looked in the fall of 2016.

That’s the verdict of the the third-annual State of the Island economic report unveiled this afternoon as the Vancouver Island Economic Summit wrapped up in Nanaimo.

RELATED: John Horgan addresses Vancouver Island Economic Summit

Susan Mowbray, an economist with MNP and the report’s author said many of the Island’s key economic indicators remain strong, however their rate of growth has slowed. And a few extenuating factors — locally and abroad — bear watching.

Foremost among the big picture items are the increases in Bank of Canada’s prime lending rate and the uncertainty surrounding the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Closer to home, while the demand for wood products remains strong, access to wood fibre means there has not been corresponding increases in wood production. Meanwhile, retail and service businesses are struggling to fill low-wage jobs in part because of a lack of affordable housing.

The growth in the number of international students and tourists coming here has slowed. The caveat of course it that those numbers are still very strong, unemployment is at some of the lowest levels in the province and the softwood situation has yet to put its feared dent in the forestry industry.

And the housing market is booming as our population growth continues in all sub-regions except the North Island.

“I don’t want anyone to think the Island economy won’t continue to go well; it will,” Mowbray said. “The outlook remains rosy. It’s just not quite as rosy as it was a year ago.”

Previous story
Saanich fugitive arrested in Courtenay
Next story
Fire forces evacuation at Glenwood Centre

Just Posted

Fire forces evacuation at Glenwood Centre

Port Alberni community centre was full of people attending a fun fair

Saanich fugitive arrested in Courtenay

Robbery suspect who allegedy fled Saanich Centre by e-bike tracked down

Port Alberni fire department responds to small house fire

Melrose Street fire was caught quickly; resulted in no injuries

One Port Alberni shoplifter arrested, another still sought

Port Alberni RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a chronic shoplifter

Detour at 10th Avenue and Redford

Traffic disruption expected to continue Oct. 27 too

Courtenay-Alberni MP sticks up for his riding in Ottawa

In two years, NDP MP Gord Johns speaks up about his riding more than 200 times

Economic summit says Vancouver Island economy remains rosy

But there are warning signs, according to a report by the Vancouver Island Economic Alliance

Twitter blocks Russian ads from appearing on its site

The news agencies will still “remain organic users” as long as they follow Twitter’s rules.

New child-soldier plan expected at Vancouver peacekeeping summit

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan will host representatives from about 80 countries in November

Former Surrey MP Gurmant Grewal running for BC Liberal leadership

Grewal says he’s running on an ‘experienced, successful’ track record

B.C. to give renters a break on deposits, rent increases

Short-term lease loophole to be closed, Selina Robinson says

Fisher-Price recalls infant motion seats due to ‘fire hazard’

Recalled after 36 reports of overheating motors, posing fire risk

Axe-wielding Keremeos hero describes toddler’s rescue

“I searched under the water for what I thought would be shoulder straps”

Convicted Pitt Meadows councillor not stepping down

David Murray said potential appeal is still months away.

Most Read