The body of Natsumi Kogawa, 30, was found in the Gabriola Mansion on Davie Street in September 2016.��� Image Credit: Vancouver Police Department

Vernon man heading to trial for murder

William Victor Schneider charged in connection with death of woman in Vancouver

A Vernon area man charged with murder in Vancouver will go to trial.

William Victor Schneider will face a jury and judge in B.C. Supreme Court for one count of second degree murder and one count of interference with a deceased body in connection with the death of Natsumi Kogawa. She had been reported missing on Sept. 12, 2016 and had last been seen in Burnaby on Sept. 8.

Related: Stay of proceedings entered in sexual assault case

Her body was found on Sept. 28, 2016 on the property of a Davie Street mansion in downtown Vancouver.

Schneider was arrested that same day in Vernon and charged with her murder.

He has been remanded in custody pending his next court appearance in Vancouver on Nov. 29 to set a date for trial.

Related: Murder suspect facing sexual assault trial

@Vernonnews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Comments are closed

Previous story
B.C. Auditor General examines grizzly hunt

Just Posted

B.C. couple hope boat drone becomes first to cross Atlantic

Colin and Julie Angus of Victoria to have drone collect environmental data en route

BCHL: Bulldogs’ win streak ends with loss against Grizzlies

Rematch ended in a 4-1 loss for the ‘Dogs

Study social media at McLean Mill

City of Port Alberni and Seekers Media will host social media workshops

Alberni residents petition for walkway

Process is needed for council requests: Sharie Minions

Crash on Highway 4 causes backup between Qualicum Beach and Port Alberni

Traffic between Qualicum Beach and Port Alberni has slowed to a crawl… Continue reading

VIDEO: Sears liquidation sales continue across B.C.

Sales are expected to continue into the New Year

Vernon man heading to trial for murder

William Victor Schneider charged in connection with death of woman in Vancouver

B.C. Auditor General examines grizzly hunt

Sustainable harvest justified trophy hunt for bears

The hard truth about Tim Hortons

Canadians rank McDonalds as their favourite coffee.

Thousands of dishwashers recalled in Canada

Thousands of dishwashers recalled due to potential fire hazard

VIDEO: Ice breaker ends epic voyage around Canada

From coast to coast to coast: the Canada C3 ends its voyage around Canada

Trump comments concern judge, loom over Bergdahl sentencing

Army Col. Jeffery R. Nance had stern words for prosecutors about what effect Trump’s comments would have on public perception of the case.

Lazio fans hit another low: Anti-Semitic Anne Frank stickers

“Using the image of Anne Frank as an insult against others is a very grave matter.”

Quebec justice minister says face covering bill not repressive

Quebec Justice Minister Stephanie Vallee responds after many says bill targets Muslim women

Most Read