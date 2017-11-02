Victoria child given pot gummies on Halloween

Police warn parents after a trick-or-treater came home with marijuana gummies.

The Victoria Police Department is sending out a warning this week to all parents after a family in James Bay found marijuana edibles in their child’s halloween candy.

Police say they were called to the 100-block of Simcoe Street after cautious parents discovered a package of fruit gummies on Tuesday night, after their child told them they also received a protein bar and peanuts from the same home.

Officers spoke to the residents at the home where the parents believed the package came from and determined that the person “appeared to not be aware of safe Halloween practices and may not have been aware of what had been handed out,” according to a release from the VicPD.

The person was instructed to not hand out any more candy that night and turn off their lights in the front of the house to deter other trick-or-treaters.

Due to this singular incident, police are urging other parents — particularly those who went trick-or-treating in the James Bay area to check all their children’s candy and report anything out of the ordinary to your local police detachment.

Previous story
Cuban baseball-player smugglers face sentencing
Next story
Russia hackers had targets worldwide

Just Posted

Port Alberni RCMP searching for Brandon Cairney

31-year-old man with brain injury has been missing for two weeks

Smoke from slash burning causes concern in Port Alberni

Temperature inversion affected scheduled burns, says Coastal Fire Centre

Update: Alberni Highway reopens after rollover

Accident scene cleared following five-hour delay

‘Had he not done that, both could be dead’

Alberni man recognized for helping support worker in medical distress

The City of Port Alberni celebrates 50 years

Twin cities officially amalgamated on Oct. 28, 1967

VIDEO: Our best photographs from October

Vancouver Island’s best news photographs from our journalists and our readers

Victoria child given pot gummies on Halloween

Police warn parents after a trick-or-treater came home with marijuana gummies.

Russia hackers had targets worldwide

The Russian hackers who targeted the U.S. presidential election had targets outside Hillary Clinton’s campaign

Cuban baseball-player smugglers face sentencing

A sports agent and a baseball trainer are facing prison time for illegally smuggling Cuban players into the U.S.

Trucker killed in fiery crash a father of nine

Family identifies trucker killed in fiery multi-vehicle crash as father of nine

Astros win first World Series crown

Astros top Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7 of the World Series

Supreme Court of Canada dismisses Ktunaxa Jumbo resort appeal

First Nation argued the area around a proposed ski resort carries significant spiritual meaning

VIDEO: Our best photographs from October

Vancouver Island’s best news photographs from our journalists and our readers

Remains at Silver Creek farm those of missing Vernon teen

RCMP confirm human remains found near Salmon Arm are those of missing 18-year-old Traci Genereaux

Most Read