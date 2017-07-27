Victoria Quay commercial block gets facelift

A pop of colour has been added to storefronts on Victoria Quay as part of the City of Port Alberni’s façade improvements.

The façade improvement program provides each retail and commercial building within the City of Port Alberni eligibility to apply for a one-time grant and each project must have a minimum total renovation cost of $5,000 in order to apply.

Rose Low-Dirocco, owner of Capelli Hair Design, spearheaded the improvements for the Victoria Quay shops, which she also owns, other than the real estate office on the corner. The city sent an architect to provide design ideas.

“I love it, it’s so wonderful for business,” Low-Dirocco said. “The chatter around town is very positive. It’s exciting.”

Low-Dirocco said people have been comparing the bright colours to places like Newfoundland, Holland and Mexico.

“Jellybean Row” in St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador is known worldwide for its vibrantly coloured row houses. In fact, the city has a palette of colours with traditional names that are often used to brighten up the exterior of both homes and commercial buildings, according to the Heritage Foundation of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Twenty-three tenants live above the Victoria Quay shops along the Somass River waterfront, and they all agreed to the renovations, Low-Dirocco said.

“I didn’t think that the building would agree with it because it’s a strata building with 23 tenants up there, and they did,” she said.

Signage will be added this week to the storefronts that Low-Dirocco said will add even more to the area.

