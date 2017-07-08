LIVE: Meeting for evacuees on now

Cache creek remains on a local state of emergency, while Ashcroft remains on an evacuation alert

Overnight, the Ashcroft wildfire has grown to 3,900 hectares in size – that’s about 9,633 acres.

The fire is suspected to be human-caused, according to BC Wildfire Service.

Cache creek remains on a local state of emergency, while Ashcroft remains on an evacuation alert.

Roughly 2,000 Ashcroft and Boston Flats residents are without electricity.

The Ashcroft fire is one of four notable fires currently burning in the province. BC Wildfire Service says 159 new fires started yesterday, due to lightning.

Highway closure updates:

Highway 1 remains closed westbound 4 km west of Savona, and in both directions from Ashcroft to Cache Creek. Highway 97C is closed in both direction from the Junction with Highway 1, and is open to local traffic only from Logan Lake to Ashcroft because of Forest Fire.

138 confirmed #BCwildfire starts today. Evac orders/alerts in place in central interior. More updates to begin tomorrow at 08:00 hrs. pic.twitter.com/o7X4ua15qx — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) July 8, 2017

