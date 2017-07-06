UPDATE: Crews extinguish Parksville apartment fire

A large apartment fire that broke out Thursday night in Parksville has been extinguished and firefighters are now in the building performing a visual inspection.

The roof of the Ocean Terrace building, near the corner of Morison Avenue and Abbey Lane caught fire, and witnesses say at least one person had to be rescued by fire crews.

The fire in the three-storey complex drew a mutual aid response from four area fire departments, with the Parksville Volunteer Fire Department joined by crews from the Qualicum Beach, Errington and Dashwood volunteer departments.

All residents were cleared from the building, with no serious injuries reported, the Parksville Volunteer Fire Department told The Parksville-Qualicum Beach News.

Resident Reuben Jahn was about to go to bed when he got a call at about 9:20 p.m.

“I wasn’t going to answer the phone, but I am glad I did,” he said. “The landlady told me to get out of the building.”

Police blocked off a portion of Morison Avenue to allow firefighters to access the area. The fire was mostly extinguished and firefighters moved inside the building shortly after 10:30 p.m.

The apartment complex contains 35 units. Residents who were evacuated were taken to the Parksville Community and Conference Centre.

A resident of the building says a roofing company had been working on the structure, and the roof had been tarred earlier the same day. Jahn told The NEWS he saw people with torches working on the roof.

However there is no official cause for the blaze at this time.

More to come…

— With files from Ashley Wadhwani, Black Press Digital; and Nicholas Pescod, Nanaimo News Bulletin.

