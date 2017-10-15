VIDEO: Firefighters come to aid of trapped horse

Fell into ditch in Langley park and couldn’t get out

Ike the horse had to be rescued when he fell into a ditch at Campbell Valley park Saturday afternoon. Firefighters used special ropes and straps specifically for rescuing large animals. Curtis Kreklau South Fraser News Services

When a 28-year-old horse named Ike fell into a Langley ditch Saturday afternoon, help arrived in the form of some firefighters.

A Township of Langley Fire crew was called just before 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon to a report of a large animal rescue in Campbell Valley Regional Park near 212th Street and 4 Avenue in South Langley.

Crews found Ike had fallen off a narrow boardwalk bridge into a deep, narrow ditch and could not get out.

His rider managed to dismount during the fall and was uninjured.

Firefighters used special ropes and straps specifically for rescuing large animals.

Crews had to get in the very cold water with the horse to attach the straps and a team pulled a shivering Ike out of the ditch.

An equine veterinarian and Metro Vancouver Parks staff were also on site to assist.

Once Ike was out of the ditch he was able to stand on his own and his owner warmed him with jackets and blankets.