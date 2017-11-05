VIDEO: Jagmeet Singh wants drugs decriminalized

The new leader of the federal NDP says his party would decriminalize all drugs, not just marijuana. Jagmeet Singh addressed delegates at the BC New Democrat convention in Victoria on Saturday.

Premier John Horgan is greeted by federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh as he enters the B.C. NDP convention in Victoria, Nov. 4, 2014. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

Marijuana isn’t the only drug Jagmeet Singh wants decriminalized.

Speaking at the NDP conference in Victoria, the new NDP leader said he wanted all drugs to join the list.

“When you look at those folks being charged with personal possession of a controlled substance, the people who are being arrested and incarcerated. These are folks who are struggling with issues of mental health, of addiction and poverty,” Singh said. “To me, poverty, mental health and addiction don’t sound like a criminal justice problem. They sound to me like a social justice problem, that should be dealt like a social justice problem.”

