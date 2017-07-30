VIDEO: Kamloops boater tries to douse wildfire

Boater revs his engine to splash water on the blaze

A quick-thinking Kamloops boater did his bit to stop a wildfire from spreading on Saturday afternoon.

In a video posted to Facebook by Lorrie Jane Arnott, a boater is shown using his motor to spray water on a brush fire on Shuswap Road East.

Jane said she was in a boat with her husband and daughter when they saw smoke near the edge of the South Thompson River.

“I noticed the black smoke and my husband headed towards it,” said Arnott.

As they drove towards it, the family saw another Koyne Watson and his wife approaching the brush fire in their boat.

“We could see the ‘cigarette boat’ as they are called whipping around dousing it with it’s ‘rooster tail’ of water spray,” said Arnott. While not every pass hit the blaze, most of the eight passes that Watson made did. The boats, Arnott noted, are know for being able to spray large amounts of water behind them.

Watson got there at just the right time and wasted no time getting to work.

“It was dangerous because the river level has dropped down and he was right up by the river bank – we have a regular ski boat and there’s no way we could have gotten that close with our propellor down,” said Arnott.”No one else could have done that.”

A fire truck and helicopter showed up shortly after and continued dousing the flames.

While Watson may have prevented a fire from turning ugly, Arnott said it came at a cost: his boat.

“He damaged his boat engine in the process,” said Arnott. She’s put a shout out up on her Facebook profile asking any local boat companies to fix Watson’s boat.

For her part, Arnott is grateful that Watson showed up when he did – like many, she has friends and family affected by the wildfires.

“My friend’s family just lost their home and property and now my in-laws who live by Sheridan Lake may be evacuated,” she said.

“B.C. is on fire and it’s like a war zone.”

