VIDEO: Motorcycle catches fire in Nanaimo traffic

Motorcyclist takes fast action to get burning bike off the road along the old Island Highway

A motorcyclist had to think quickly when his bike caught fire in traffic in Nanaimo.

The incident, caught on a commuter’s dash cam, happened shortly before 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 23, as the motorcyclist was travelling northbound on the Island Highway north of Turner Road when flames erupted from beneath the bike’s fuel tank.

The rider managed to quickly pull the burning bike onto the shoulder of the highway, lay it down and get out of the way of traffic.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue responded to the scene to snuff out the fire and no injuries were reported from the incident.


