The video was shot in Waterton Lakes National Park in Southern Alberta, just north of the Canadian border with Montana.

Quick — what’s the most Canadian image you can conjure up?

If it’s winter, you may have to visualize someone driving a Zamboni through a Tim Hortons drive-through.

But since it’s summer, how about a Mountie in red serge chasing away a black bear?

Damian Gillis filmed this very Canadian moment in Southern Alberta last week, in Waterton Lakes National Park.

“Truly Canadian image to celebrate Canada 150,” he writes in the YouTube description.

And man is he ever right. Take a look for yourself.