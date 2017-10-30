White Rock beat an 86-year-old record on Sunday. (Katya Slepian/Black Press)

Weekend temperatures hit record highs in B.C.

Victoria, White Rock, Pitt Meadows and Campbell River reached record temperatures Sunday

It was a hot one – at least, for the fall – across much of B.C. last Sunday, as 10 spots around the province reached record highs.

According to Environment Canada, Campbell River hit 20.5 degrees Celsius, Esquimalt hit 18.8 degrees, Malahat hit 17 degrees, Pemberton hit 17.5 degrees, Pitt Meadows hit 21.5 degrees and the Victoria area hit an average of 18.7 degrees, beating temperature records everywhere they were measured.

The oldest record was beaten in White Rock, where Sunday’s temperature of 22 degrees beat an 86-year-old record of 18.9.

B.C. man devastated after 37 classic, rare cars destroyed in fire

BC Liberal leadership candidate stresses community in first Island stops

Dianne Watts' tour continues in Victoria on Sunday, Oct. 29

Port Alberni collision sends motorcyclist to hospital

Man injured in collision with pickup truck on Beaver Creek Road

Arson suspected in Glenwood Centre fire

Blaze interrupts PAACL Community Living Month fun fair

Liberal leadership candidate visits Port Alberni

Dianne Watts makes stop in Alberni Valley on Saturday during Island tour

Alberni sea cadet takes to the sea

Cadet was aboard Orca Class vessel Raven as part of national seamanship deployment

VIDEO: McLean Mill hosts hauntingly good weekend with Jeepers Creepers

Haunted houses, zombies, science experiments and more

Whitecaps, Sounders play to scoreless draw in first leg of MLS West semifinal

Vancouver and Seattle combined for just one shot on target in a scoreless draw

Astros blast by Dodgers 13-12 in 10th, lead World Series 3-2

Game six takes place Tuesday

Kevin Spacey apologizes after actor accuses him of past harassment

The House of Cards actor said that if it happened, he had been drunk

Manafort, Gates told to surrender in Mueller's Russia probe

Trump's campaign manager first to face charges under Mueller's investigation

Kamloops man faces attempted murder charges following police standoff

Shane William Caron faces 13 charges in total

B.C. city councillor resigns after sexual assault conviction

David Murray resigned following a loud public outcry

VIDEO: McLean Mill hosts hauntingly good weekend with Jeepers Creepers

Haunted houses, zombies, science experiments and more

