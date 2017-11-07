Western Forest Products will no longer send logs by train

The company says it is closing the line for financial reasons and will now send logs by truck.

The company says in a release that it is closing the line for financial reasons and will now send logs to company mills and customers by truck.

It says 34 jobs will be lost at its operations in Woss, about 75 kilometres southeast of Port McNeill, B.C.

Western Forest Products says fewer than 15 people are expected to be without jobs following negotiations to transition employees to other opportunities within the company.

Last spring, three workers died and two were injured when a train hit a maintenance car and work crew on the tracks at Woss.

Western Forest Products says it will work with local communities and governments to honour the train’s long history, which dates back to 1917.

Previous story
VIDEO: Former Blue Jays star Roy Halladay dies in plane crash

Just Posted

Port Alberni artist receives Salt Spring Art Prize

Artist Dave Parsanishi created ‘A Transformation Mask’ as an internal conversation

Thefts keep Port Alberni RCMP busy in Kitsuksis area

Break-ins reported near Gertrude, Compton, and Kitsuksis

ADSS Athletics Department unveils new passenger van

Funds came from Armada Athletics Department benefit concert series

Pumpkin tradition in Cathedral Grove

Alberni residents take their leftover jack o’ lanterns to the Grove

ADSS senior girls volleyball will play host to North Island Championships this weekend

Armada continues winning ways

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week.

Western Forest Products will no longer send logs by train

The company says it is closing the line for financial reasons and will now send logs by truck.

Kidnapping charges pending after naked car crash

Police did not say why the suspects were not wearing any clothes when the accident occurred

VIDEO: Hollywood celebs with degrees that have nothing to do with acting

The list includes Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnston, Will Ferrell and more

Expect lots of changes to Vancouver Whitecaps next season: head coach

The Whitecaps lost to Seattle last week

CN to hire 600 people in Western Canada

After laying off 1,000 employees over past two years, Canada’s largest rail company on hiring spree

VIDEO: Jagmeet Singh pushes Trudeau to decriminalize all drugs

NDP leader has been vocal about the opioid overdose crisis

No wholesale pricing earns B.C. ‘C’ in liquor policy: report

Province didn’t go far enough in modernizing liquor laws, says Restaurants Canada

Rainbow sticker campaign launched by B.C. business owner

Rainbow sticker challenge launched in Kelowna.

Most Read