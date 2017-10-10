WestJet announces daily service between Comox and Vancouver airports

WestJet announced a new daily service between Comox Valley Airport (YQQ) and Vancouver (YVR), effective Dec. 14, 2017.

The scheduled flight times on the 78-seat Q400 aircraft are:

Depart YVR at 2:20 p.m.; arrive YQQ at 3:04 p.m.

Depart YQQ at 3:35 p.m.; arrive YVR at 4:18 p.m.

The daily flight will be in addition to the existing multiple daily flights WestJet operates via Calgary and Edmonton.

“It’s great to see WestJet recognize the opportunity to expand in our marketplace,” said Fred Bigelow, CEO at the Comox Valley Airport. “We’re well served with WestJet service through Calgary and Edmonton. By adding YVR to the mix, travellers now have more options for easy connections within the province and to Hawaii.”

“WestJet is looking forward to providing Nanaimo and Comox with improved connectivity into the broader WestJet network,” said Brian Znotins, WestJet vice-president of network planning, alliances and corporate development. “In addition, WestJet Encore’s Bombardier Q400s offer an affordable, quick and comfortable option for leisure and business travellers looking to hop back and forth between the island communities and British Columbia’s largest business centre and airport.”