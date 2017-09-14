Wholesale Sports to close by year’s end

Wholesale Sports will be closing all its locations, including its Nanaimo store. (The News Bulletin)

Wholesale Sports will be closing all its locations, including its Nanaimo store.

The Canadian company released an announcement to customers on Thursday (Sept. 14) on its website, advising that it is winding down operations between now and Dec. 28. Wholesale Sports will begin inventory liquidation sales Friday (Sept. 15) at all locations.

Wholesale Sports Canada Ltd. is owned by United Farmers of Alberta Co-operative Ltd. and has locations across Western Canada.

United Farmers of Alberta president and CEO Carol Kitchen, and COO Glenn Bingley released a statement, saying, “We thoroughly appreciate the loyalty from both our customers and Wholesale Sports employees, and wish to sincerely thank each of them for their support and service over the years.”

Online sales have been immediately halted, though online orders that have already been processed will still be filled. During the liquidation sale, all sales will be final, with no refunds or exchanges. Gift cards can be used until Dec. 28. Inventory liquidation will continue until Dec. 28 or until all merchandise has been sold.