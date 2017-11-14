Storm forces ferry to be re-routed

The ferry corporation cancelled two scheduled sailings in and out of Tsawwassen on Tuesday night

Stormy seas meant that B.C. Ferries had to find other routes across the Strait of Georgia.

The ferry corporation cancelled two scheduled sailings in and out of Tsawwassen on Tuesday night, with alternate sailings operating between Horseshoe Bay and Duke Point.

The Queen of New Westminster’s 8:15 p.m. sailing from Tsawwassen and the 10:45 p.m. from Nanaimo’s Duke Point were cancelled, according to a service notice posted on the B.C. Ferries website.

The Queen of Coquitlam was re-routed, with an 8:15 p.m. sailing from Duke Point going to Horseshoe Bay and a 10:45 p.m. from Horseshoe Bay travelling to Duke Point.

The service notice cited “adverse weather conditions – high winds near Tsawwassen” as the reason for the scheduling changes.

“The safety of our passengers and crew is of primary importance to us. We don’t take the decision to cancel sailings lightly, as we know customers rely on us to get to their destinations. We will resume service as soon as it is safe to do so,” the notice reads. “We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience experienced as a result of this update.”

B.C. Ferries also advised that the Queen of Coquitlam was operating 59 minutes behind schedule due to traffic volumes and an alleged impaired driver.