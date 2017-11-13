Windstorm causing delays to BC Ferries

Gusts are expected to reach 100 km/hr in some areas

Several ferries are running late or are cancelled altogether following strong winds in the Georgia Strait.

The Salish Raven was running 47 minutes behind schedule on its Tsawwassen – Southern Gulf Islands route and the Salish Orca between Comox and Powell River has had its 6:20 a.m. from Comox and its 8:05 a.m. from Powell River cancelled.

READ: Wind, snow and rain on the way for B.C.’s south coast

BC Ferries has cancelled the Queen of Coquitlam’s 5:15 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. sailings from Duke Point and its 7:45 a.m. and 12:45 a.m. sailings from Tsawwassen due to a mechanical difficulty with its propellor pitch.

The 5:15 a.m. ferry is currently waiting for a tow at Departure Bay.

