Woman, 19, identified as victim found in torched SUV

Her body was discovered in the burned-out vehicle in South Surrey

Police have identified the body found in a burned-out SUV in South Surrey this week as a 19-year-old woman.

Bhavkiran (Kiran) Dhesi was discovered shortly after midnight on Wednesday after Mounties were originally called out to a vehicle fire.

“Miss Dhesi was not known to police, and the investigation to date indicates that her death was not related to gang activity,” an RCMP news release states.

“Miss Dhesi was a college student, and had recently recovered from a kidney transplant. This death is a crushing blow to Miss Dhesi’s family, and they are suffering terribly.”

The young woman was known as a good student, police said, and was last seen at around 9 p.m. Tuesday on her way to meet friends.

Investigators said they have multiple persons of interest, but did not release any information on a suspect, or the make or model of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team tip line at 1-877-551-4448 or email ihitinfo@rcmp.grc.gc.ca.