Work begins on Compton Road shoulder

Ditch next to AW Neill Elementary School will be filled in and paved

Port Alberni city staff has started work on a shoulder widening project on Compton Road, next to AW Neill Elementary School.

City council voted to set aside $100,000 from gas tax in this year’s budget for this project, after hearing concern from parents and staff regarding parking and traffic outside of the school.

The ditch on one side of the road with be filled in with a storm drain and covered with an asphalt apron.

The ditch infilling and culvert installation will be finished by early next week, according to public works manager Wilf Taekema. This will be followed by paving and cleanup. The whole project area is intended to be cleaned up by the start of the school year.

Prepare for some delays, as traffic will be down to one lane at times.

elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com