Elio Nave

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Elio Nave, husband, dad, grandpa and great grandpa.

He leaves behind his loving wife Jeannine of 62 years, 4 beautiful daughters Christine (Bill), Clara (Dave), Monica (Kevin), Elia (Nick), 11 wonderful grandchildren, Michelle, Nicole, Grant, Krystal, Michael, Brett, Dylan, Trento, Amy, Carson, Maddison, 8 great grandchildren MacKenzie, Riley, Miles, Emma, Carter, Paxton, Lochlann, Kahleia, many siblings, nieces and nephews.

No service by his request.

He rests in peace

