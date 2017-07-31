It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Elio Nave, husband, dad, grandpa and great grandpa.



He leaves behind his loving wife Jeannine of 62 years, 4 beautiful daughters Christine (Bill), Clara (Dave), Monica (Kevin), Elia (Nick), 11 wonderful grandchildren, Michelle, Nicole, Grant, Krystal, Michael, Brett, Dylan, Trento, Amy, Carson, Maddison, 8 great grandchildren MacKenzie, Riley, Miles, Emma, Carter, Paxton, Lochlann, Kahleia, many siblings, nieces and nephews.



No service by his request.



He rests in peace