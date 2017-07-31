Ruth Lydia Brohmann

Ruth passed away peacefully in Port Alberni, BC on Monday, July 31, 2017, at the age of 86.



Predeceased by her loving husband Anton; and siblings Freda, Arthur, Ann, Fred, and Donald; Ruth is survived by her daughters Kathy (Ron) Doetzel and Karen (David) Fairbanks; grandchildren Michelle (Jeffrey), Greg (Krystal), Andrea (Kyle), and Lisa (Adam); great-grandchildren Conner, Gabriella, Lela, Coen, Matthew, and Lauren; sister Alma; as well as her two daughters who she reconnected with later in life; Virginia Lewis and Kathy Karpa.



Born in Alberta, Ruth moved to Port Alberni after marrying the love of her life, Anton, in 1955. When she became a mother, and later a grandmother, her family was the most important thing in her life. Ruth was a loving and caring mother that loved spending time her family. She was also an active member of the community, being a member of the Trinity Church and the Royal Canadian Legion. Ruth loved to do needlework and travel, going to Germany, France, and Reno on multiple occasions. She will be greatly missed.



The family would like to thank the staff at Echo Village for all of the wonderful care and support they provided to Ruth during her time there.



Following Ruth’s wishes, no formal service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Fir Park/Echo Village Foundation, 4411 Wallace Street, Port Alberni, BC V9Y 7Y5. Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.chapelofmemories.ca

