William George (Bill) Thornbury



February 14, 1940 – October 5, 2017



Bill will be always remembered by his loving family: wife Marilou, daughter Kara and son-in-law Benjamin Solberg, daughter Kate and son-in-law Michael Stewart, grandaughters Allyson and Samantha Stewart and Tessa Solberg, sister Betty Molnar (Bob Wallace), as well as many cousins, sister and brothers-in-law, nephews and nieces.



Bill was born and raised in Victoria. He moved to Port Alberni to teach at A.W.Neill and Alberni District Secondary Schools for 34 years.



He retired to Qualicum Beach. Bill was a “home and family” man who enjoyed boating, fishing and travel with friends and family.



No Service.



Donations may be made to the Kidney Foundation of Canada or the Nanaimo Hospital Foundation.