EDITORIAL: Alberni Valley’s a rich place to live

Included in our Aug. 24 print edition—on our 11th anniversary, as it turns out—you’ll find our annual Day in the Life of Port Alberni souvenir edition. Our staff and guest photographers spent the day on July 14 taking pictures all over the Alberni Valley, from dawn to dusk.

We were fortunate again this year to have Russ and Brenda Widdess of R&B Photography join us. We are excited that they have shared their unique vision of the natural beauty of the Alberni Valley, coupled with their perception of cool things to photograph.

Over the past 11 years, as you’ll read in our introduction, we sometimes thought we would run out of things to photograph. That of course has never happened. We appreciate everyone who allows us to come into their businesses, or who answers our “excuse me, we’re with the Alberni Valley News; may we take your picture?” with an affirmative smile.

This year we were blown away with the number of photographs that our readers submitted for our Day in Your Life contest. You’ll find the winning entries on page B11, along with five pages of reader submissions.

The worth of a community doesn’t have to be measured in statistics or even dollar figures. Its richness can be found in its people, places and experiences.

Using those parameters, we believe the Alberni Valley is the richest place to live.

— Alberni Valley News