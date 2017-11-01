EDITORIAL: BC Liberal Party has lost touch with constituents

The BC Liberals will only get one shot at rebuilding their constituents’ trust

The British Columbia Liberal party finds itself in an odd situation for the first time in 16 years—sitting in opposition while the NDP and Green parties hold a tenuous majority coalition in the provincial government.

BC Liberal leadership candidate Dianne Watts, who resigned her federal MP seat in order to run provincially, said Saturday during a meet-and-greet in Port Alberni that the Liberals lost the last election because they stopped listening. And because they stopped listening, the communities they were supposed to support lost their trust.

The BC Liberals stopped listening to the people that are tired of government off-loading; to the people whose forest sector jobs are threatened; to voters that are tired of platitudes, politicking and promises that politicians can’t or won’t keep.

They also stopped listening to themselves. The BC Liberals, outwardly anyway, give the impression they don’t know what they stand for anymore. They need to figure it out before February 2018, when the party elects its new leader, because that person will likely be the one to lead the limping party to the ballot boxes—sooner than later, we predict.

The BC Liberals will only get one shot at rebuilding their constituents’ trust, which marks this campaign among the toughest leadership races the party has seen in recent history.

One omission from Watts’ speech to party faithful in Port Alberni was any mention of First Nations issues. Odd, considering Port Alberni has two First Nations with unceded territory in the region, a regional district that includes representatives from several nations, and a total of five nations active within our city.

While she said later that she feels it’s a given that Indigenous Peoples are included in her vision for the Liberal party, that runs counter to many of the calls to action that came out of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission five years ago.

The TRC report calls for inclusivity, partnerships with and recognition of Aboriginal nations. This doesn’t mean fitting them into an already existing plan as an afterthought—it means purposeful dialogue.

It means listening.

— Alberni Valley News

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Myths of our marine environment

Just Posted

Update: Rollover closures continue on Hwy. 4 at Cameron Lake

Cleanup of semi truck accident will involve intermittent traffic stoppage Wednesday

‘Had he not done that, both could be dead’

Alberni man recognized for helping support worker in medical distress

The City of Port Alberni celebrates 50 years

Twin cities officially amalgamated on Oct. 28, 1967

Property crime, shoplifting on the rise in Port Alberni

Port Alberni RCMP need the “eyes and ears” of the community, says officer in charge

Passenger recovering after going overboard from BC Ferries’ vessel

The woman was found by rescue teams about five hours after the search began.

VIDEO: McLean Mill hosts hauntingly good weekend with Jeepers Creepers

Haunted houses, zombies, science experiments and more

1930s Stanley Cup championship ring recovered during arrest in Nanaimo

Three men arrested for multiple vehicle break-ins in hospital area

Upgrades now in place along Sea to Sky Highway

The highway from Metro Vancouver to Whistler sees more than 29,000 vehicle trips every day

Missing, murdered inquiry stalled by government red tape: report

Inquiry leaders say Ottawa caused an eight month delay

UPDATE: Decision time for John Horgan on Site C dam

Energy Minister Michelle Mungall says delaying it is off the table

VIDEO: New York mayor says attack suspect was radicalized in U.S.

11 people died in the attack in Manhattan

ICBC rates go up 6.4 per cent Nov. 1

B.C. motorists will pay an average increase of $4.75 per month for basic insurance coverage

VIDEO: What’s plan B for Massey tunnel, opposition asks

Premier John Horgan wants ‘biggest benefit to public’

Teen arrested for assaulting officer during fight between two girls in Nanaimo

Incident happened Monday, Oct. 30, on Norwell Drive

Most Read

  • LETTER: Alberni businesses impress Lower Mainland visitors

    Helpfulness and concern for each other are rare here, but in your wonderful town this still exists.

  • EDITORIAL: BC Liberal Party has lost touch with constituents

    The BC Liberals will only get one shot at rebuilding their constituents’ trust