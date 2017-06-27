EDITORIAL: City of Port Alberni goes all out for Canada Day

If there was ever a reason to stay home and be a tourist in your own town, Canada Day weekend is it.

If there was ever a reason to stay home and be a tourist in your own town, Canada Day weekend is it.

The City of Port Alberni is going all out to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Confederation—Canada’s sesquicentennial—and we’re not just talking the politicians. There are so many events happening around July 1 that no matter where you go in the Alberni Valley this weekend, you’ll find a way to celebrate.

The Canada Day parade has gone back to its roots with a route on Stamp Avenue and Third Avenue, leading everyone down to the Harbour Quay area for a day of celebration. The folk fest has moved from Glenwood Centre to Harbour Quay at the conclusion of the parade this year; and the Parks, Recreation and Heritage department has put together a party like we haven’t seen in more than a decade.

We are also anxious to see the Tri-Conic Challenge kick off at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Port Alberni Train Station, where the people who have brought us the Race the Train event for the past few years upped their game substantially to bring a three-day triathlon event surrounding three of Port Alberni’s icons: the steam train, the MV Frances Barkley and the waterbomber base on Sproat Lake.

Funtastic Alberni draws upwards of 80 slo-pitch teams for a weekend tournament and two-night concert series that is unique to central Vancouver Island.

The Canadian Navy is getting in on the action at Port Alberni’s deep sea port by bringing in one of their vessels for public tours. Music By the Sea from Bamfield will also bring a nautical light show like we’ve never seen on the waterfront during the fireworks.

Enjoy the buzz, Port Alberni.

— Alberni Valley News