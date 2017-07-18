EDITORIAL: Focus must be on Alberni Valley farmers and their crop losses

The infestation of armyworm hit Alberni Valley farms fast and hard last week, with an invasion of pests farmers in the Valley have never seen.

The agricultural community hit almost as fast: collecting samples for identification, talking with entomologists everywhere from British Columbia and Manitoba to Texas, and holding a public meeting just six days after the first caterpillar-like creatures were spotted.

The Alberni Valley Farmers’ Institute has acted quickly in researching a solution and investigating ways to order bulk biological controls, as well as raising funds for affected farmers.

It’s difficult to say how long this infestation will last, or what the financial devastation will be to farmers in the Alberni Valley. Predictions on losses are already dire: ‘It’s a severe financial loss,’ said Heather Shobe, agricultural spokesperson for the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District.

Many farmers don’t carry crop insurance here: there are annual ups and downs to growing crops of any sort, and farmers are aware of this. However, this infestation is unlike anything farmers have seen.

We need to start the conversation now about compensation, and how to move forward once the infestation is dealt with this year.

We don’t yet know the full devastation of this infestation, but one farmer has already put it into words: ‘It’s at least half my annual crop,’ John Oosterom said.

It’s a scary thought.

— Alberni Valley News