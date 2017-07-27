EDITORIAL: Port Alberni saves face with tax incentive program

The best thing the City of Port Alberni did for beautifying the city was to open up its commercial revitalization tax relief plan to include a lesser façade improvement program.

The second best thing was to expand the program beyond the Uptown core.

More and more businesses are catching on: renovating, expanding, cosmetic fixups, even putting a fresh coat of paint on buildings. Their efforts are not going unnoticed. Residents and visitors alike have commented on the steps businesses have taken to improve their curb appeal, and it all plays into the idea of getting people to park their cars and take some time to see what Port Alberni has to offer.

Rose Low-Dirocco has taken a bold move to paint her commercial/ residential building across from Victoria Quay. She’s used bold colours, and new storefront signs were due to be installed this week too, after the AV News’ print edition went to press.

Her inspiration comes from Jellybean Row in St. John’s Newfoundland and Labrador, which has made an international name for itself with its paint scheme. The new storefronts bring a splash of colour to Victoria Quay, which is enjoying a rejuvenation of sorts.

The Wednesday evening Sunset Market brings crowds to the edge of the Somass River, and the new Millstone Park at the edge of Victoria Quay is starting to take shape. A request was made for toilet facilities at the Quay in the summer, and council has agreed to bring in a porta-potty.

Council also listened to the businesses that were asking for a more economical alternative to the commercial revitalization plan, and so far it’s working out.

This is not to say a fresh coat of paint will cure whatever ills the community may have; nor is this an endorsement to shove those ills behind a pretty façade instead of dealing with them.

It’s a step. And that’s how change starts, with that first step.

—Alberni Valley News