EDITORIAL: Travellers have spoken, and BC Ferries should listen

Reaction to our Question of the Week about BC Ferries’ reservation system—which mirrors our Tuesday editorial—was swift and definitive. The majority of responders, and there were nearly 150 comments on our post, said “absolutely not” (in more colourful language) to a full reservation system.

Many people complained about the cost of the present reservation system, and said they would rather see reservations disappear all together.

We hope it’s a message that BC Ferries has received as directly as we have.

— Alberni Valley News