LETTER: Alberni businesses impress Lower Mainland visitors

Helpfulness and concern for each other are rare here, but in your wonderful town this still exists.

To the Editor,

We would like everyone everywhere to be informed of the fantastic service we recently received from your wonderful city. We live on the Mainland where often customer service is overlooked due to the chaos everyone here seems to be living under at this time. Helpfulness and concern for each other are rare here, but in your wonderful town this still exists.

We recently purchased a house from Royal LePage. Esther Fenton was our terrific realtor. We had called other real estate offices in Port Alberni but the only one that was considerate and interested in us was Esther Fenton.

We were looking for a reasonably priced home to purchase for our daughter. Esther understood what we needed and searched the market for us. She showed us everything she could even though we were not looking at houses with a high price tag. She continued to search and arrange showings until we decided on a purchase.

After the purchase we decided to buy all new appliances for the house. After checking prices with available businesses we purchased four appliances at Pacific West Home Solutions on Third Avenue. The service in this business in Port is truly wonderful also.

This is a new small business and they beat the prices of the bigger businesses! We are thrilled with the service we received from Rachelle Shirreff.

We are so pleased with these two businesses in Port Alberni that we want to retire there one day soon. We wanted to share this information with everyone because it’s a rare commodity these days and have these two businesses recognized for their commendable customer service.

Sandra and Ken Ferguson,

Vancouver

