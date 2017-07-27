LETTER: Alberni council needs to act on interface fire risk

To the Editor,
Are we prepared for an interface fire such as those burning in the Interior or Fort MacMurray last year? I don’t think so.
Do you know what you should be doing around the outside of your house to mitigate interface fire risk? Do you know what you would take, where you would go? Or better yet, do Port Alberni City Council and city staff know what to do?
As you saw in an earlier edition of this paper (City will work on interface fire mitigation, July 13) there now appears to be some “action”, or shall we say study or the “maybe someone else will do something” attitude.
Councillors say they recognize the very real danger, but are disappointed in the lack of leadership from emergency planning. Well didn’t we ‘hire’ council to be leaders? I think we should be very disappointed in this council, and all previous councils.
Here we are in 2017, 14 years after a 2003 study and report on interface fires, with recommendations on interface fire emergency planning. Yet very little has been done here.
We need not wait for the CWPP review to be completed to start some of the mitigation actions. The Ministry of Forests web site gives clear actions required by all communities and individual homeowners. So this is not something that we ‘fire’ at the council and go back to sleep.
All of us must act. Right now we all need to go to the city councillors and demand that they get their act together. If you push on them maybe they will notice that the city is a textbook definition of interface fire risk.
Peter Finch,
Port Alberni