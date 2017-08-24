LETTER: Alberni rail plan is a hobby, not an investment

To the Editor,

Re: APR needs $1.2M in repairs: Pley, AV News, Aug. 17

The city’s responsibility is to provide infrastructure and a safe environment allowing its citizens to thrive and care for their families and children.

The city is also expected to sponsor economic development, to encourage growth. Growth and change are essential for building healthy communities.

Funding money-losing tourist attractions is not a sound economic development strategy.

Spending money on a railway is not included in the city’s mandate.

We taxpayers elect a mayor and councillors to provide prudent fiscal management of the city’s tax revenue.

Before investing $1.2 million, city management should show how the money will be recovered and the expected interest earned on this investment.

Sound stewardship of the city’s expenditures requires council to publish a business plan indicating its expected return on investment.

A summary of the business plan should be presented in such a manner that is easily understood by the taxpayers who are funding the investment.

Spending money with no quantifiable return is a hobby not an investment.

Tim McNeil,

Port Alberni