LETTER: Are we too politically correct?

To the Editor,

Are some ethnic groups or religions more sensitive than others or do all bleed the same?

If someone is helping us change a tire or robbing us, is race or faith relevant?

Should political commentator Bill Maher be judged on past actions in having many people of different race on his show or does one remark outweigh the good? Is there a fine line between racism and realism, and do we—either inadvertently or for sensationalism—Trump it?

Dishwashers, cooks, garbage men etc. are as essential to society as our elimination system is to our body.

Are we too politically correct to call a spade a spade?

R. Frankow,

Port Alberni