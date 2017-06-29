LETTER: Council opens can of worms

To the Editor,

In regards to the letters printed recently about city council waiving development fees.

I agree totally with all the comments printed, enough is enough! Mayor Rattan gave away the land, and now the fees, when will it stop.

There was never a plan to pay for the ‘total’ completion to begin with.

Has the mayor or council even driven by the park, to see how inviting it is for families and seniors?

You can’t walk through it, let alone watch children play. And the project hasn’t even started.

One can see by walking by that the city or neighbourhood residence will have to do the upkeep.

R. Whipp,

Port Alberni