LETTER: Equality begins before birth

To the Editor,

I recently witnessed a baby being completely calmed down by the simple act of breastfeeding. I was on a plane soaring towards our cruising altitude of 28,000 feet and of course this was wreaking havoc on that small child’s eardrums. While the sucking released pressure on her ears, it also provided deep comfort.

It gave me pause to consider just how lucky that child was to receive comfort, minerals, vitamins and even immunity from one simple natural source.

Aug. 1-7 is world breastfeeding week and as our minister of foreign affairs noted, empowering women and girls “is a matter of basic justice and also basic economics.”

Equality begins before birth and directly thereafter with the benefits of breastfeeding. Good nutrition ensures an ability to learn and Canada’s international assistance contributes to a world where every child has the opportunity to thrive.

Connie Lebeau,

Victoria