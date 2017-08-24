LETTER: Even aliens couldn’t fix human race, says writer

To the Editor,

Observing via the news the seemingly intensifying religious and racial unrest around the world, I’m increasingly convinced that humankind is overdue for an Independence Day-type alien invasion. I mean the kind of invasion in which we, meaning all sub groups of the human race, will basically be forced to unite, attack and defeat the creepy invaders—the new, and hopefully last, “Them”—who are far from our humanoid type, let alone being a member of our team.

Unfortunately, though, it has to be asked: What will happen, says some five decades later, after all signs are long gone of the violent ET invasion we had victoriously overcome? When the politics of scale, to which we humans are so collectively prone, returns to the human-race fore?

Let’s not delude ourselves. From the local municipal, to the regional, provincial or state, the national, international, intercontinental—with perhaps the greatest ‘difference’ being that between our religions and races—we, as a whole, can be relied upon to inevitably find reasons to differ and conflict.

Frank Sterle Jr.,

White Rock