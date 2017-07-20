LETTER: Fix housing first, then worry about Rainbow Gardens’ fees

To the Editor,

Re: A. Casey, How much more must taxpayers pay, Re: Rainbow Gardens asking to waive development fee, June 22.

I am responding to the letter written by A. Casey. On behalf of the city council’s position, I can only say that there is a pressing need for accommodation for the aging population in the city who’ve lost the ability to care for themselves as well as for those who are desperately ill and incapacitated with conditions like Parkinson’s disease.

I would like to point out to A. Casey that these are all former taxpayers who have enabled the rest of us to live in a city with the amenities we enjoy.

Mister or Ms. Casey may not know that right now people who have been together for 40, 50, 60 years and more have been separated by many miles because facilities do not exist in Port Alberni to enable them to end their lives together. To many people, correcting this deficiency is more important than collecting taxes to fix the crumbling infrastructure. People should have more importance than things.

I can only say that A. Casey should have a care, because the best of us find ourselves in terrible situations as we age. I assume that A. Casey will also age, but apparently has not considered the worst of what could happen, or he/ she would praise the efforts of the city to assist so many people who don’t deserve to be hurt.

K. Kraus,

Port Alberni