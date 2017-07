Legislators need to get with the program over pot

To the Editor,

As a 64-year-old registered nurse (RN) from an R.C.M.P family, if a Canadian citizen is considered old enough to legally put their lives on the line to sign up for military service at the age of 18, then they are plenty mature enough to decide whether or not to consume commonly used drugs such as alcohol or marijuana.

To legislators: Quit being so hypocritically nanny-state and, realistically, get with the program.

Liz Stonard,

Port Alberni