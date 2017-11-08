LETTER: Hope for another Alberni Valley amalgamation in the future

Let’s hope that Mayor Ruttan will continue with the next generation of local governance…

To the Editor,

At the 50th Anniversary of the Port Alberni and Alberni amalgamation celebration held Oct. 28, Mayor Mike Ruttan, referring to the amalgamation, is quoted as saying, “The city councils of that day knew that together they would be stronger.

They could build a new infrastructure and a better future for their citizens.”

Let’s hope that Mayor Ruttan will continue with the next generation of local governance and lead the Alberni Valley into the formation of a new municipality encompassing Sproat Lake, Beaver Creek, Beaufort, Cherry Creek, the City of Port Alberni and the local First Nations areas.

Bob Kanngiesser,

Port Alberni

