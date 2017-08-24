LETTER: Information highway is a quick trip to Crazyville

To the Editor,
News reporting has changed so rapidly with the plethora of 24/7 news channels available on cable television, along with innumerable internet websites.
These days it’s even more important to try and pick the wheat from the chaff when navigating an Information Highway so dangerously overcrowded.
In Quebec City large groups of supposedly “Good-Guys”, now labelled Alt-Left or Antifa, created chaos battling police officers trying to keep them separated from supposedly “Bad-Guys”, known as Alt-Right or Wolf-Pack, holed up in an underground parking garage until the volatile situation cools at street level.
After arrests and bloody confrontations in the street battles, the Wolf-Pack peacefully emerged from their underground lair to march to city hall to protest the immigration of more Muslims, and the ongoing chaos with asylum-seekers flooding into La Belle Province.
You couldn’t make this stuff up.
Depending on which direction they are travelling along the Information Highway these days, so many media mavens seem to be taking sharp left or sharp right alterations of course, mostly ending in wrong turns into Crazyville.
Bernie Smith,
Parksville