LETTER: Information highway is a quick trip to Crazyville

To the Editor,

News reporting has changed so rapidly with the plethora of 24/7 news channels available on cable television, along with innumerable internet websites.

These days it’s even more important to try and pick the wheat from the chaff when navigating an Information Highway so dangerously overcrowded.

A quick glance at the weekend’s news items reveals ongoing wars in Iraq where US planes are bombing the last ISIS-held cities, with many more innocent Iraqis being killed in the process; westwards across the desert Russian planes are bombing ISIS holdouts in Syria, with similar results for the civilians trying to survive the horror. Thousands more innocent Yemenis are dying like flies from starvation and disease in a civil/religious war being perpetrated by the Saudi Arabians, armed to the teeth with Western weaponry, against the poorest state in the Middle East. Terror attacks spread through more cities in Europe, and untold global suffering from acts of nature like floods, fires and famine fill the television and computer screens.

In Quebec City large groups of supposedly “Good-Guys”, now labelled Alt-Left or Antifa, created chaos battling police officers trying to keep them separated from supposedly “Bad-Guys”, known as Alt-Right or Wolf-Pack, holed up in an underground parking garage until the volatile situation cools at street level.

After arrests and bloody confrontations in the street battles, the Wolf-Pack peacefully emerged from their underground lair to march to city hall to protest the immigration of more Muslims, and the ongoing chaos with asylum-seekers flooding into La Belle Province.

You couldn’t make this stuff up. Upstream along the St. Lawrence River in Montreal, juvenescent Justin Trudeau was attending yet another Pride Parade. Dancing and prancing while waving a flag, resplendent in gaily attired pink shirt and white trousers, he grinningly posed for endless rounds of selfies with the usual disparate band of groupies, seemingly oblivious of what was happening in the Quebec provincial capital.

Depending on which direction they are travelling along the Information Highway these days, so many media mavens seem to be taking sharp left or sharp right alterations of course, mostly ending in wrong turns into Crazyville.

Bernie Smith,

Parksville