LETTER: Is Horgan critic a witch hunter?

To the Editor,

RE: Horgan needs to practice what he preaches, Letters.

What is wrong with driving a Toyota Prius? is the letter writer from Duncan a radical, a Trump defector? He sure sounds like one.

Having a Toyota is not a reference to being a bad Premier, the man from Duncan definitely sounds like America as it

is today. Is he also an American witchhunter who came to Canada to cause problems with our election results?

Personally I think it is far to soon to try to discredit the man just because he drives a Toyota. That would

make every voter that drives a foreign vehicle and voted for Horgan a hypocrite.

Dave Noble,

Port Alberni