LETTER: Neighbours come through after Alberni house fire

To the Editor,

To all of the incredible firemen from town, our dedicated and tireless volunteers from Beaver Creek and Sproat Lake fire departments—so many showed up and were so helpful during our house fire. They all deserve recognition for the work they did: a few of them spent hours and hours here.

All the relatives, neighbours, friends and complete strangers who offered so much help brought us to tears more times than we can count, for their unbelievable generosity and kindness. When we were down, they were there; such incredible support.

Advice to one and all: take pictures of every wall in your home. We would be going absolutely nuts if we didn’t have our pictures. It’s the only way people will ever recall all of their belongings.

We are over the shock and are just thankful we got out in time. We will rebuild, and we will be back.

Vern and Fran Pluym,

Port Alberni