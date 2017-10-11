Letter: “No smoking signs” needed beyond WCGH perimeter

It was a bright sunny afternoon when I visited a friend in West Coast General Hospital…

To the editor,

It was a bright sunny afternoon on Sept. 14 when I visited a friend in West Coast General Hospital.

I suggested that we take a walk outside to view the mountains offering a change of scenery. As we walked through the main entrance I noticed people sitting outside amid the clearly displayed “No Smoking” signs.

While walking a few steps further to the grass area on the left, I noticed someone smoking a cigarette, I was aghast to watch the person quickly bend over, stub the butt and quickly walk away.

With a sense of discomfort I walked to the area, only to discover well in excess of a dozen cigarette butts scatted around only a few yards from the hospital building.

Surely “No Smoking” signs must be extended beyond the hospital, together with a safe container for the butts.

Kathy Lennox

Via email