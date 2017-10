While on the Kitsuksis Dyke walk on Thanksgiving Day, my wife and I heard solitary drumming…

To the Editor,

While on the Kitsuksis Dyke walk on Thanksgiving Day, my wife and I heard solitary drumming and chanting in the distance. We looked for the source and discovered a lone First Nations Man sitting on the gravel bed of the creek quietly chanting and drumming.

It was amazing and so appropriate for a day of reverence.

Rick Bonnell,

Port Alberni