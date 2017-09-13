LETTER: Where is enforcement for bicycle riders, MP Johns?

To the Editor,

Gord Johns’ election platform was that everybody counts, well let me tell you, not everyone counts.

I have emailed his office three times at least, and asked why do the bike riders not have to pay some kind of insurance, and why do the bike riders not have some kind of rules for the road, possibly some kind of enforcement as vehicles have, like the RCMP and ICBC?

Why do we as vehicle operators have to share the road with bikes, when they do nothing to maintain the roads we pay for under ICBC insurance and RCMP enforcement, and why don’t they have to obey the rules? It seems like there is no one to enforce them.

Mr. Johns has opened up a new category for his benefit as a politician. Follow through with the idea that bike riding is beneficial, and then you will be showing the people that you are on everyone’s side, or is he afraid to go further with his idea to please everyone?

I for a fact am disappointed in his bike system because it does not consider ramifications as to the issue at hand. We need to see some kind of enforcement to see that we are following through with this ‘share the road with bike riders’.

I and a few of my friends have seen lots of infractions as to a bike rider on the road: how many infractions have been handed out, and if so, by who?

Dave Noble,

Port Alberni