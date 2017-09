To the Editor,

Every year I love browsing through the “A Day in the Life of Port Alberni” and this year was no exception! I find it very enjoyable to look at each of the photos and see the happy faces of people visiting or working in this beautiful town. Love the story about the water buffalo!

And those beautiful cloud formations at 6:40 pm are “lennies” or “lenticular” clouds ..a good omen for the sailplanes at the airport.

Anne-Marie Deryaw,

Victoria